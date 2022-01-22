Manchester United v West Ham United | Premier League | Match Prediction

Two teams trailing Liverpool in the battle at the top of the table, Manchester United and West Ham, clash at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, and we bring you our match prediction.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Hammers sit in fourth, eight points behind the Reds with Manchester United a further two points back meaning it's a huge game for both.

It's been a patchy start to Ralf Rangnick's tenureship at United with mixed form and reports that some players have been questioning his methods and tactics.

There have been signs however that things are starting to gel in spells during games but they are yet to put together a ninety minute performance.

Last weekend, they flew out of the blocks into a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa only to be pegged back late on to draw 2-2 as the Red Devils fell away in the second half.

On Wednesday, they had David De Gea to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half at Brentford only for United to excel in the second half to run out 3-1 winners.

IMAGO / Sportimage

West Ham have impressed this season with their consistency but were rocked last week losing 3-2 at home to Leeds who had been struggling.

Despite that setback, there is no doubt David Moyes has organised his team superbly this campaign and are a threat to any opposition with the power, pace and flair of Michael Antonio and the impressive Jarrod Bowen in attack.

Moyes' team have coped well with a number of injuries in defence and slowly but surely the injured players are returning to help them with their quest for top four and Europa League triumph.

This is likely to be a tough game for United who have not showed great form at home. There are also fitness concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo who has a neck injury.

They edged the league encounter earlier in the season though West Ham had the chance to equalise through Mark Noble's missed penalty in injury time.

It would not be a surprise to see the two teams drawing late in the game but there is something about this clash that just about gives United the edge with a late winner to get revenge for the Carabao Cup defeat earlier in the season.

Match Prediction - Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook