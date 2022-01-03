Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Manchester United v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Author:

Manchester United take on Wolves on Monday hoping to build on the home victory against Burnley on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The Red Devils can go within a point of West Ham United in fourth with a victory.

Wolves under Bruno Lage have been impressive so far this season and can leapfrog Brighton in eighth with a victory at Old Trafford.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 09:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and online via NBCSports.com.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Old Trafford Manchester United
