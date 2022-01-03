Manchester United v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United take on Wolves on Monday hoping to build on the home victory against Burnley on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
The Red Devils can go within a point of West Ham United in fourth with a victory.
Wolves under Bruno Lage have been impressive so far this season and can leapfrog Brighton in eighth with a victory at Old Trafford.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 5:30pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 09:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:00 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and online via NBCSports.com.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
