Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Manchester United v Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL - Fernandes Returns, Maguire Missing?

Author:

As Liverpool's rivals Manchester United prepare to take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, we bring you details of our predicted Red Devils team for the Premier League clash.

Ralf Rangnick's men will be looking to build on the home win against Burnley on Thursday and move to within a point of West Ham United in fourth place.

Jadon Sancho

They will face a tough test however in the form of Bruno Lage's Wolves who have impressed this season making life difficult in recent matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes returns to the United squad after missing the Burnley with through suspension.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, neither Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof arrived at the hotel with the United squad.

Rangnick has a number of options available to him at full back but may stick with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw who both featured against Burnley.

In midfield, the decision appears to be between Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Further forward, assuming Bruno Fernandes returns, Rangnick will need to choose between Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Read More

Edinson Cavani should have done enough to retain his place over Marcus Rashford.

Predicted XI

David De Gea

Aaron Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw;

Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay;

Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho;

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes fights for the ball with Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly during the English...
Non LFC

Manchester United v Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL - Fernandes Returns, Maguire Missing?

1 minute ago
Aguibou Camara
Transfers

Liverpool set to scout transfer target Aguibou Camara at AFCON

3 minutes ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Manchester United v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

20 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Seal Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele Transfer For Bargain Price In January

35 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'Star In The Making' - Fans React To Caoimhin Kelleher Performance For Liverpool In Chelsea Draw

1 hour ago
Leighton Clarkson
News

Liverpool Midfielder Leighton Clarkson Posts Classy Instagram Message As Blackburn Loan Spell Cut Short

1 hour ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich Enquire About Denis Zakaria January Transfer

1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'I'm A Big Fan Of Him' - Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Reacts To Caoimhin Kelleher Display Against Chelsea

1 hour ago