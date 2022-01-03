Manchester United v Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | Premier League | EPL - Fernandes Returns, Maguire Missing?

As Liverpool's rivals Manchester United prepare to take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, we bring you details of our predicted Red Devils team for the Premier League clash.

Ralf Rangnick's men will be looking to build on the home win against Burnley on Thursday and move to within a point of West Ham United in fourth place.

They will face a tough test however in the form of Bruno Lage's Wolves who have impressed this season making life difficult in recent matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes returns to the United squad after missing the Burnley with through suspension.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, neither Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof arrived at the hotel with the United squad.

Rangnick has a number of options available to him at full back but may stick with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw who both featured against Burnley.

In midfield, the decision appears to be between Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Further forward, assuming Bruno Fernandes returns, Rangnick will need to choose between Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Edinson Cavani should have done enough to retain his place over Marcus Rashford.

Predicted XI

David De Gea

Aaron Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw;

Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay;

Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho;

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

