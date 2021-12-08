Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Manchester United v Young Boys: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India

Author:

Manchester United face off against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in a Champions League Group F clash and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.

The Red Devils now under the interim management of Ralf Rangnick have already qualified as group winners so will have the opportunity to make some changes as they face a hectic fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Young Boys have an outside chance of dropping into the Europa League if they can win at Old Trafford but will also need Atalanta to lose at home to Villareal.

So here is everything you need to know about the game between Manchester United and Young Boys taking place on Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Read More

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Young Boys: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India

35 seconds ago
John W Henry, Jordan Henderson, Champions League
News

FSG And Liverpool Set To Make £189m After US Broadcaster NBC Makes TV Deal With The Premier League

54 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract 'To Be Finalised' Before Final Year

1 hour ago
Paulo Dybala
Transfers

'He Can Add Something Different' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Interviews

Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Openly Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

3 hours ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

'Open Race' - Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus And Barcelona All Interested In Bundesliga Midfielder

3 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'It's Something I Love So Much' - Divock Origi Reflects On Liverpool's Win Against AC Milan

4 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Match Coverage

'I'm Looking Forward To Watching That Back' - Nat Phillips On His Drag-Back For Liverpool Against AC Milan

6 hours ago