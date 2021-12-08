Manchester United v Young Boys: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India

Manchester United face off against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in a Champions League Group F clash and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.

The Red Devils now under the interim management of Ralf Rangnick have already qualified as group winners so will have the opportunity to make some changes as they face a hectic fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Young Boys have an outside chance of dropping into the Europa League if they can win at Old Trafford but will also need Atalanta to lose at home to Villareal.

So here is everything you need to know about the game between Manchester United and Young Boys taking place on Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook