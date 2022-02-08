Report: Manchester United Leaked Team For Burnley - Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

A rumoured Manchester United team for tonight's match against Burnley has been leaked. The team that has been put on social media shows that Ralf Rangnick has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo, following his shocking display against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Manchester United face Burnley tonight in such a crucial game for the away side, failing to pick up points would put a huge dent in their push for top four.

Ralf Rangnick has reacted to the loss to Championship side Middlesbrough on Friday by dropping star boy Cristiano Ronaldo. Having just returned from international duty for Uruguay, Edison Cavani is the player to replace the Portuguese forward.

Cavani for Ronaldo is one of of the two only changes to the team from Friday, with David De Gea reclaiming his place back in goal instead of Dean Henderson. Scott McTominay keeps his place alongside Paul Pogba in midfield.

Despite poor form, Marcus Rashford also starts again, with Jadon Sancho on the other wing. Raphael Varane is partnered with Harry Maguire at the back with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw making up the defence. Bruno Fernandes will be looking to get over his embarrassing miss from the FA Cup match.

