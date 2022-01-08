Skip to main content
'Mbappe Is Definitely Going To Want To Play For Us Now' - Newcastle Fans React To Shock Cambridge FA Cup Defeat

Newcastle were sensationally dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Cambridge at St James' Park and fans have taken to social media to have their say about the result.

This seems like a huge wake up call for Magpies fans who were euphoric after the signing of Kieran Tripper on Friday.

Here is what they had to say about their team's plight on Twitter.

'We have had so many shocking cup performances in the last decade. I'm not even shocked by today. But my word it just highlights the size of the job. We are a weak squad starved of quality that used to losing. Big task.'

'Ok, we’re all angry & embarrassed but that was one of those freak #facup upsets that you get from time to time. We had almost all the chances & possession but also no one who can put the ball in the net. Feels bad today but better times are ahead.'

Read More

'Trippier switched winning La Liga for losing to Cambridge at home should’ve stayed in Spain'

'Mbappe is DEFINITELY going to want to play for us now!'

'Not the best advertisement for signing top quality new players. Should have played the kids.'

