Mexico v USA: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match
Mexico take on USA in a crucial World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying match at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 02:00 UK time (Friday)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 22:00 ET
Pacific time: 19:00 PT
Central time: 21:00 CT
India
Kick-off is at 07:30 IST (Friday)
Mexico
Kick-off is at 20:00 (GMT -6)
Where to Watch
In the UK, the match will not be shown on TV. Registered users of Bet365.com will be able to watch via stream however on the website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in Mexico, the game can be watched on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, and TUDN En Vivo.
