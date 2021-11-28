Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Dropped By Michael Carrick For This Afternoon's Match Against Chelsea

Manchester United caretaker manager has dropped Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the huge Super Sunday clash against Chelsea. Manchester United face top of the league Chelsea in a massive match this afternoon and could be doing it without their star man.

This afternoon's match between top of the league Chelsea and Manchester United is huge for both teams in such a vital stage in the season. The Christmas period is the busiest of the year and teams will be looking to start some momentum early on to carry them through it.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Manchester United are currently on their worst form of the season and need the win to keep up with top 4, never mind a title challenge. They will need to get a positive result against Thomas Tuchel's men or they may end up falling too far behind.

After getting embarrassed against Watford a week ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let go by the Glazers and they put his right hand man Michael Carrick into the caretaker manager position.

Michael Carrick has made a huge call in his first Premier League match in charge and he has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo. The leaked team has also got McFred holding the midfield against an in form N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Ronaldo has dropped to the bench alongside out of favour Donny Van Der Beek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have gone but it still feels like he's making the decision. Has Carrick made the right choice or will he have a lot of questions to answer at the end of the day.

