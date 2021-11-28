Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Dropped By Michael Carrick For This Afternoon's Match Against Chelsea

Author:

Manchester United caretaker manager has dropped Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for the huge Super Sunday clash against Chelsea. Manchester United face top of the league Chelsea in a massive match this afternoon and could be doing it without their star man.

This afternoon's match between top of the league Chelsea and Manchester United is huge for both teams in such a vital stage in the season. The Christmas period is the busiest of the year and teams will be looking to start some momentum early on to carry them through it.

Ronaldo

Manchester United are currently on their worst form of the season and need the win to keep up with top 4, never mind a title challenge. They will need to get a positive result against Thomas Tuchel's men or they may end up falling too far behind.

After getting embarrassed against Watford a week ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let go by the Glazers and they put his right hand man Michael Carrick into the caretaker manager position. 

Read More

Michael Carrick has made a huge call in his first Premier League match in charge and he has dropped Cristiano Ronaldo. The leaked team has also got McFred holding the midfield against an in form N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Ronaldo has dropped to the bench alongside out of favour Donny Van Der Beek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have gone but it still feels like he's making the decision. Has Carrick made the right choice or will he have a lot of questions to answer at the end of the day.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ronaldo
Non LFC

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Dropped By Michael Carrick For This Afternoon's Match Against Chelsea

3 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Official: Confirmed Line Ups - Chelsea v Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

7 minutes ago
Daniel Sturridge
News

Former Liverpool and Perth Glory Player Daniel Sturridge Misses A-League Away Debut Due to ‘Not Being Used to Four Hour Flights'

50 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Interviews

‘Andy Robertson Showed Why He’s Number One’ - Former Manchester City Player on Robertson v Kostas Tsimikas

1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Wales International Neco Williams Wants to Leave Liverpool

2 hours ago
Premier League ball
Non LFC

Chelsea v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream The Game In India | EPL

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton Match Highlights | FA Premier League

4 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Will Try to Make a January Move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

4 hours ago