Napoli v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Barcelona travel to Naples on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League playoff with Napoli and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

The tie is finely balanced after the teams drew 1-1 in the Nou Camp last Thursday after Ferran Torres' equaliser cancelled out Piotr Zielinski's opening goal.

Barcelona v Napoli

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at  9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2.00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport Extra, BT Sport ESPN and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and website.

For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Movistar+.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and TUDN.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Barcelona v Napoli
