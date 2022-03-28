Netherlands v Germany: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | See Virgil van Dijk In Action

The Netherlands take on Germany in a mouth-watering international friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

Virgil van Dijk captained the Netherlands to a 4-2 victory in an entertaining encounter against Denmark on Saturday that saw Christian Eriksen score with his first touch in international football since suffering a cardiac arrest.

Germany saw off Israel 2-0 on Friday in another friendly match thanks to goals from Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 11:45 PT

Central time: 13:45 CT

Netherlands/Germany

Kick-off is at 20:45

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 (AEDT)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on the Sky Sports Red Button and Sky GO Extra.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in the Netherlands, the game will be available on NPO Zapp.

For viewers in Germany, the game will be available on Das Erste.

For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.

