Newcastle ramp up talks for former Liverpool target Sven Botman

Newcastle United have ramped up their pursuit of current Lille defender and former Liverpool target Sven Botman.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the Magpies are chasing a £30-million deal for the Dutch defender, who won Ligue 1 with Lille last season.

Manager Eddie Howe has reportedly made strengthening the back-line his first priority this transfer window, also going after Athletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.

Botman has been on the list of targets at Newcastle for some time, however, there were reservations that he would prefer a move to a team with better prospects of challenging for European football.

However, according to the article, Botman is now understood to be keen to join the club as the talks intensified last Wednesday, and is waiting for a deal to be struck between the two clubs.

Botman was heavily linked to Liverpool in January of 2021 as the Reds looked to add a center-back following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, before the club moved for Ozan Kabak of Shalke.

The Dutchman was then linked to the Reds once again in the summer, however, the club signed first-team star Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig instead of Botman.

