Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Newcastle United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:30 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live as no matches at 3pm on a Saturday in the Premier League are televised.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea
- Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook