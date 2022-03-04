Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Newcastle United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a Premier League clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

IMAGO / News Images

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live as no matches at 3pm on a Saturday in the Premier League are televised.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook