Newcastle United v Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin In Action
Reported Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin will be in action as Newcastle host Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Eddie Howe has done a terrific job since taking over from Steve Bruce and has led his team to the relative safety of 14th place where they sit on 37 points, the same total as the Eagles who have enjoyed a solid season under new manager Patrick Vieira.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Thursday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
