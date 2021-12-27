Newcastle United v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Monday evening and we can bring you the details as to where you can watch the game.

Ralf Rangnick's team have had their last two matches cancelled due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

They need a win to ensure they keep up with both Arsenal and Tottenham who have been in good form of late in the race for top four.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have continued to struggle during some difficult fixtures and remain in the bottom three.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and can be streamed on fuboTV.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook