NON LFC: Fans React To Fred Screamer For Manchester United Under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have won their first match of the Ralf Rangnick era against Crystal Palace, courtesy of Fred.

The much maligned midfielder picked out the top corner from Mason Greenwood's pass, from around 20 yards out.

Fans have got crazy on Twitter, with 'WHAT A GOAL' trending - although it may be something to do with Samantha Kerr's world class finish in the Women's FA Cup final.

'Who put 20p in Fred' - one fan wrote.

'Red Dead Fredemption' - another wrote, in punny form.

It ended as a first win for Rangnick, despite an unconvincing score line. A promising start for the new Manchester United boss.

