Norwich City v Newcastle United | How To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin In Action
Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin is in action as in form Newcastle travel to Norwich on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Eddie Howe's team have had a remarkable turnaround since the start of the year and have reached the magical 40 point mark.
The Canaries remain routed to the bottom of the Premier League eight points from safety with just six games remaining.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 15:00 BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00 ET
Pacific time: 07:00 PT
Central time: 09:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will not be televised
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
