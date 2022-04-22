Skip to main content

Norwich City v Newcastle United | How To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin In Action

Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin is in action as in form Newcastle travel to Norwich on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Eddie Howe's team have had a remarkable turnaround since the start of the year and have reached the magical 40 point mark.

The Canaries remain routed to the bottom of the Premier League eight points from safety with just six games remaining.

Norwich City Corner Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 15:00 BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time        10:00 ET

Pacific time:        07:00 PT

Central time:       09:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will not be televised

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

