'Ole Never Let Us Down Against City' - Fans React To Manchester United's Derby Defeat

Manchester City beat local rivals Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and fans have taken to social media to react to the performance.

After playing well in spells in the first half, they trailed 2-1 at the break, but a lacklustre second half display saw Pep Guardiola's team add a further two goals to complete United's misery.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter.

'The players don’t deserve to be in the Red shirt at all. No heart, no desire, no passion.'

'“Man United play better without Ronaldo”'

'Yet another humiliation at the hands of our rivals, come to expect it now This is what happens when you let incompetent people run a football for 10 years - you get overtaken'

'Ole never let us down against City... bring him back'

'If you’re a serious, ambitious player would you seriously think of coming to Manchester United? This is a club nowadays where actual winners are extremely scrutinized and disrespected. This club is so far behind it’s actually unreal. This game just proves it again. Reality check!'

