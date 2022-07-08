One Player To Watch Out For Next Season From Every Premier League Club

We take a look at one player to watch out for from every Premier League club ahead of the start of the new season.

Arsenal — Gabriel Jesus

It will be fascinating to see how the 25-year-old does in North London. At Manchester City, he has always been surrounded by world-class talent but it will be a different challenge for him now that he has been reunited with Mikel Arteta. What should supporters realistically expect from him in terms of goal and assist returns?

Aston Villa — Jacob Ramsey

Under Steven Gerrard, the young Englishman has taken his game to a new level. If he continues his good form into the new season, he could be in line to be on the plane when Gareth Southgate’s squad travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

Bournemouth — Philip Billing

The 6ft 6 giant scored eight goals in the Championship last season and has grown into a key player for the newly-promoted team, after initially struggling when he made the move from Huddersfield.

Brentford — Bryan Mbeumo

Although all eyes will be on his strike partner Ivan Toney, the Frenchman is only 22 years old and he had a great first season in the Premier League, making a total of 35 appearances. Mbeumo is rapid but he must add to his 4 goals and seven assists from last term.

Brighton — Tariq Lamptey

Although he has gotten massive amounts of praise over the last 12 months, he must now kick on and better his 0 goals and 2 assists from the last campaign. It may seem harsh but a lot of his plaudits give him credit for being an “attacking full-back”. He recently pledged his national allegiance to Ghana, which could give him more experience under his belt for the future. Lamptey has all the attributes to make it at the top for sure.

Chelsea — Trevoh Chalobah

A lot of people forget that this is his first season playing regularly for the Blues. He has come in and adapted fantastically to Thomas Tuchel’s system. It could be argued that the three at the back has given him the necessary support, however, having said that the 23-year-old deserves massive credit for how he’s done since he’s come in.

Crystal Palace — Sam Johnstone

Despite at one stage being part of the England squad, his last year in the Championship for West Brom hasn’t quite gone to plan. The South London team is a great chance for him to show how good he really is and a fresh start for the 29-year-old.

Everton — Anthony Gordon

Not a huge amount to pick from in truth following the abysmal performances all around last season. But the local lad did stick out and gave all Evertonians something to be hopeful about for the future. He has been linked to numerous clubs, including Newcastle, so who knows if he will still be at Goodison Park by the time the transfer window closes.

Fulham — Harry Wilson

The 25-year-old joined from Liverpool last summer for a fee of £12 million and made 37 appearances last season, whilst scoring 11 goals. With the departure of Fabio Carvalho in the attacking third, the Welsh international will be vital if Fulham are to play back-to-back seasons in the top flight.

Leeds United — Joe Gelhardt

The forward played 738 minutes in the Premier League last season, whilst scoring twice and getting himself two assists. He was a bright spark in what was a difficult time for the club. His influence grew as the season went on. Jesse Marsch will have a role in mind for him for sure.

Leicester City — Wesley Fofana

In 2020/21 he was dubbed as one of the best up-and-coming centre-halves in Europe. However, a horror leg break during pre-season against Villarreal last year meant he only played twelve games last campaign. He did end the season strongly, helping Leicester to an eighth-place finish.

Liverpool — Luis Diaz

It could’ve easily been new signing Darwin Nunez, however, the Colombian has gone under the radar during the summer. He was a breath of fresh air coming into what was an already immense Liverpool team in January. Without him, getting even close to Manchester City in the league, as well as to a Champions League final, would have been virtually impossible. Big things to come from him over the coming months.

Manchester City — Erling Haaland

The big stand-out transfer of this window. The addition of the Norwegian is frightening for the rest of the Premier League. The question is, will he strengthen overall what is an unbelievable Manchester City team. Because there is no doubt, he will score goals if used effectively. Pep Guardiola desperately needed a striker and he couldn’t have wished for anyone better than Haaland.

Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes.

Last season was inexcusable for a club as big as the Red Devils. Since joining in the ‘lockdown’ summer of 2020, up until the start of the last campaign, Bruno was been outstanding. Things didn’t quite go to plan with the addition of fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and the 27-year-old looked frustrated and agitated the majority of the time. Will he be able to get back to those fantastic standards that he set earlier on in his Man United career?

Newcastle — Bruno Guimaraes

Another Bruno — this time at The Magpies. Brought in off the back of the Saudi takeover for a reported fee of £40 million, he has played 17 games and scored 5 goals. The eight-time capped Brazilian has predominantly played in the middle of the midfield three.

Nottingham Forest — Brennan Johnson

It has been an unforgettable year for the Nottingham-born lad. First breaking into the starting team of his boyhood club and then playing 51 games, getting 19 goals. He turned down big-money moves to several Premier League clubs in January and recently signed a new deal with The Reds. To wrap things up he was part of the Wales squad that qualified for the World Cup — he even scored on two separate occasions against Belgium and Holland in the UEFA Nations League. Massive one to look out for and priced at only £6.0M on FPL. Bargain.

Southampton — Gavin Bazunu

The Manchester City academy goalkeeper joined The Saints for a fee of around £12 million. The price tag suggests he will displace Alex McCarthy as first-choice keeper. Not many have seen the Republic of Ireland international in the flesh, so it will be interesting to see how he will fare after a loan spell with Portsmouth last term. Could end up being smart business from Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur — Dejan Kulusevski

Antonio Conte and Daniel Levy have gone pretty crazy in this transfer window so far, bringing in Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic — just to name a few. But the 22-year-old became a key player towards the back-end of the season for Spurs, where he lined up alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kulusevski scored five goals in eighteen league games and if he continues to show this quality in the final third going into the new season, he will surely keep his place.

West Ham United — Jarrod Bowen

The Herefordian has been faultless since moving from Hull City in January 2020. He was a huge reason for The Hammers doing as well as they did in the Europa League and his performances earned him an England call-up in May. Bowen has been on the radar of many of the top teams in the country, however, it will take a lot for David Moyes to allow a sale.

Wolverhampton Wanderers— Pedro Neto

He picked up a serious knee injury towards the end of the 2020/21 season, which put him out for the majority of the last campaign. This hurt Wolves badly, as with already a lack of goal scorers in the team, the 22-year-old was enjoying his spell in the team. Neto scored his first goal since returning on the last game of the season away at Liverpool.

