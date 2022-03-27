Opinion: Proposing A World All-Star Tournament For Football | The Biennial World Cup Debate

The debate on whether to hold a biennial World Cup is still raging. UEFA, meanwhile, is pushing to stage the continental championships (Euros) in the intervening years.

While the demands on the world's elite footballers are at an all-time high, football's governing bodies still want more out of them - much more.

But aside from this, one of the other issues I have with these proposals is their complete lack of 'uniqueness'. They effectively propose more of the same on a more regular basis.

So from the perspective of someone looking from across the Atlantic pond, a more intelligible proposal I think would be something akin to an American-style 'World All-Star Tournament' (hear me out!), a competition that could run under the auspices of both UEFA and FIFA and the other governing organizations worldwide: CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF, AFC, and OFC.

What is a World All-Star Tournament?

Many American sports have an 'All-Star break' each year where the best players in a particular sport from the East play the best players from the West.

A World All-Star Tournament remoulded for football could work like so: players are nominated to represent their home continent (by who is up for debate, but for convenience's sake, let's say existing football associations, like UEFA and the rest).

With a total of six continental teams, there could be a draw for a group stage comprising two groups. The three teams in the group play one another, and the best two teams advance to the semi-finals, and so on.

Different, eh?

A World All-Star Tournament for football would bring to the international stage players who were born in countries that don’t often have to make it through to the finals of the traditional tournaments staged by FIFA and UEFA.

And for the sake of example, 'Team UEFA' could see Trent Alexander-Arnold line-up alongside the likes of N’Golo Kanté, Luka Modrić, Serge Gnabry, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappé. That's if these players are considered the best of the best, that is!

Meanwhile, 'Team AFC' may see Joel Matip paired with the likes of Thomas Partey, Hakim Ziyech, Sadio Mané, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mohamed Salah.

I think you get the picture.

It might seem a bit of a rogue suggestion, but a worldwide tournament such as this would be unlike anything we have seen before - and it would bring together the whole footballing community.

It might be a non-starter. And it might be seriously unpopular (I'm sure you may have your reservations!).

But it's a thought.

