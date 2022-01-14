Report: Paul Pogba 'Tempted' Away With Manchester United Future In Doubt Under Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is 'tempted' to leave the club in the summer, despite a contract offer of nearly £500,000 a week to remain at Old Trafford, according to reports.
The Frenchman returned to Manchester United in 2016 after a stellar spell at Juventus, but has never really settled back at the club he was released from.
He has undoubted talent, but disciplinary issues and attitude problems have frequented United fans' thoughts on Pogba during his time at the club.
Le Parisien have an article on the matter on Friday, and explain that he’s currently ‘courted by the best clubs in the world’, among which can be found the Ligue 1 leaders.
In fact, he’s ‘very tempted’ by a return to the Parisian reason, where he was born, and those in charge of such matters at PSG are ‘watching with attention’ the situation surrounding the Manchester United player.
Other alerted clubs include Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but PSG are frontrunners due to their inhabitancy in Pogba's homeland
Should he return to France?
