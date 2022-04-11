PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Odds | Phil Foden, Bakayo Saka, Conor Gallagher

This Premier League season has seen some talented youngsters come through, but who has been the best? LFCTR take a look at the odds of the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 8/13

After getting a deserved call-up for the England squad in the Euros, Phil Foden has continued to prove why he is considered as one of the best up-and-coming players in the world.

One described as the most talented football he has worked with by Pep Guardiola, the English midfielder's performances this season indicate that he will be among the best for a long time to come.

Bakayo Saka (Arsenal) - 2/1

Yet another impressive season for the Arsenal forward. Saka has been the driving force for a resurgent Arsenal side. Despite losing the last two matches, The Gunners have still a good chance at getting top four, especially if Saka continues his brilliant form.

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) - 8/1

On-loan from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher has made a name for himself under the management of Premier League legend Patrick Viera. The midfielder has been so good this season, Tuchel may have no choice but to put him into his first-team next season.

Reece James (Chelsea) - 25/1

Chelsea produce some of the country's best youngsters and Reece James is another one. Before suffering an injury, the English right-back was the West London side's most attacking threat and saved the team on many occasion, when the attacking line were a letdown.

Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal) - 25/1

Like Chelsea, Arsenal have also produced some of the best youngsters in the league in recent years. Emile Smith-Rowe has been an unsung hero this season for The Gunners.

Author's Overlooked Others

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa's midfielder has the perfect manager to learn from and has shown potential to follow in his gaffer's footsteps.

Gabriel Martinelli - The Brazilian will be remembered for his outstanding performance against Liverpool, something Jurgen Klopp admired.

Jadon Sancho - It will be near impossible to pick any positives from Manchester United, but Sancho's recent performances will give the fans a little hope for the future, little indeed.

Author's Pick

Phil Foden has been exceptional, however, my personal choice would be Bakayo Saka. For a young Arsenal side that got 8th last season, the maturity of Saka has been phenomenal, his performances ever better.

