PGMOL General Manager Mike Riley Apologises To Everton's Frank Lampard For Penalty Wrongdoing Against Manchester City

Following Everton's clear penalty claim being turned down against Manchester City, PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) manager Mike Riley personally rang up both Frank Lampard and Bill Kenwright to apologise for the wrong decision made during the match.

The ramifications from the poor decision made by both Paul Tierney and especially VAR official Chris Kavanagh have the potential to be huge in terms of the teams affected. 

Chris Kavanagh Sadio Mane

If Everton were to go down by a couple of points, the harsh reality is people may lose their jobs. If Manchester City win the league by a couple of points, then it's Liverpool who miss out on another title. Are their any repercussions for the officials that made those decisions? Seems not. 

The league is a 38 game season and the outcome for these clubs are still in their hands technically, but poor refereeing like this has a massive impact not only on the points on the board, but also psychologically on the team. 

Read More

Sky Sports News revealed that PGMOL boss Mike Riley personally rang up both Everton manager Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright to apologise for the wrongdoing. If Everton get relegated and people lose their jobs then an apology is all they have got to hold on to. 

Accountability needs to be had. Officials are doing this week in, week out and they receive no discipline for their actions. On-pitch match officials understandably make mistakes and don't see everything, but there are no excuses for a VAR official to get things wrong when they have the same evidence everyone else has. 

If a professional referee sees that incident on Saturday and can't see that it wasn't a clear handball, then why is he a professional referee? 

By Damon Carr
36 seconds ago
