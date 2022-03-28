Skip to main content
Portugal v North Macedonia: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff | Jota To Make It To Qatar?

Portugal take on North Macedonia on Tuesday in a playoff match to determine who qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

A Diogo Jota goal helped Portugal to a 3-1 victory over Turkey in the semi-finals with further goals from Otavio and Matheus Nunes.

Diogo Jota

The real shock of the semi-final matches however came as North Macedonia stunned Italy in Palermo thanks to a 92nd-minute goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  14:45 ET

Pacific time:   11:45 PT

Central time:  13:45 CT

Portugal

Kick-off is at 19:45

North Macedonia

Kick-off is at 20:45

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky Sports Action and Sky GO Extra.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For Canadian Viewers, the game will be available on TLN and VIVA.

In Portugal the match will be available on Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen and RTP Play.

