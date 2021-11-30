Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?

Damon Carr

Everton v Liverpool

This is only going one way. Liverpool will dominate the match from start to finish. The only joy Everton fans will get will be having the opportunity of seeing a majestic Thiago Alcantara in real life.

It will nice to see Rafael Benitez and Jurgen Klopp shake hands at the end of an absolute mauling of the blue side of Merseyside. Mohamed Salah will be back in the scoring with a double as Liverpool will get a third 4-0 in a row.

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United have somehow got two decent result, yes down to luck, but it is Manchester United, I expect nothing less. Arsenal are not convincing enough for me to say they'll win this match.

Manchester United players will be trying hard to impress the new manager, so I think that will be enough for them to come away with all three points with a 2-0 victory.

Aston Villa v Manchester City

I would love Steven Gerrard to get one over on Pep Guardiola. Can I see it? In a way, yes. The way Manchester City have been so wasteful in front of goal, I do think the Villa attackers will make them rue their missed chances.

It will be mostly Man City, but the Villa players will get opportunities just through sheer pressure they apply. This could easily turn into a match Manchester City look back to and think 'that cost us' at the end of the season. 2-1

Other Fixtures

Newcastle and Norwich to play out a bore draw. 0-0 Leeds and Crystal Palace to play out an exciting draw. 2-2 Tottenham will finally win with no scars. 2-0

Leicester will attack Southampton but will be exposed defensively. 2-1 West Ham will get back to winning ways. 3-1 Wolves will dominate the ball and come away with an easy 3 points. 2-0

Neil Andrew

Everton v Liverpool

Everton are out of form and Liverpool are very much in form so I can see nothing but an away win here but it is a derby.....

After last year's game I expect the Reds to be very determined and run out 3-0 winners with Mohamed Salah back on the scoresheet.

Manchester United v Arsenal

A tough one to call. A week ago I would probably have gone for Arsenal but United have had two decent results so I'm going for a 1-1 draw.

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a great start to life at Aston Villa with two wins in his first two games but I think they will be outclassed here with City running out 3-1 winners.

Other Fixtures

In the huge clash at the bottom of the table I think Eddie Howe's Newcastle will get a much needed win against Norwich to keep them in touch at the bottom of the table. 2-1

Leeds and Palace should be an open game and I can see an entertaining score draw 2-2.

Watford and Chelsea will be closer than many people expect but the Blues will get the job done 1-0.

Southampton will want to avoid another thrashing by Leicester but I still see them losing narrowly 2-1.

West Ham to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats winning a tight game against Brighton 2-1.

Wolves to continue their good form by taking out Burnley 1-0.

I expect Brentford to cause Antonio Conte's Tottenham difficulties and pick up a point 1-1.

