Premier League Predictions: Chelsea To Beat New Look Manchester United? Will Arsenal Bounce Back Against Struggling Newcastle?

This week's Premier League predictions has a huge match on Sunday between Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea and Manchester United, who are set to be taken over by Tuchel's mentor Ralf Rangnick. The fixtures also include Arsenal facing bottom of the league Newcastle and Liverpool coming up against an unknown Southampton.

Damon Carr

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool should win this comfortably, altough should doesn't usually happen, I think it will this time.

The momentum Liverpool carry at the moment will be too much for Southampton and with Everton midweek, Klopp will want to win this early to rest players. 4-0

Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal need to bounce back this week and will. Newcastle look out of sorts at the back and despite Arsenal's lack of creativity, I can see them actually having a few chances this match.

Newcastle are their own worst enemies but the threat they have up front is always there, so they will score. 3-1

Chelsea v Manchester United

Chelsea look too good at the moment and with Manchester United still having Ole 2.0 at the wheel, this week's match has come too early for the 'new' Manchester United.

The inclusion of McFred in the middle will be absolutely dominated by in form N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and that will decide the outcome in this match. 2-0

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Other Fixtures

Steven Gerrard could be onto a good one with this Villa team but this is a difficult match. A draw is what I see. 1-1

Wolves will end Norwich's run of wins as they will be too hard to break down. 1-2

Brighton will dominate this match from start to finish, however they don't score as much as they should and Leeds are dangerous on the break. They will scrounge the win. 2-1

Everton need to win that's why think they will. Rafa will tactically outclass Frank. 1-2

Spurs look dreadful buy Conte is a winner and that's what he is here to do. Starting with a fine margin win at Burnley. 1-2

Manchester City will be way too good at home to West Ham. West Ham on the break will score, however it won't be enough. 3-1

Neil Andrew

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool need to carry on the momentum of their good form at Anfield to keep pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City. It could be tricky conditions against an organised Southampton team but I expect the Reds to come out on top. 2-0

Arsenal v Newcastle

In Saturday's early game I expect Arsenal to bounce back against a Newcastle team who looked more adventurous against Brentford last time out. 2-1

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea v Manchester United

After Manchester United hit back in the Champions League on Tuesday, I'm backing them to dig in for a draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be hit by the loss of Ben Chilwell with a serious knee injury. 1-1

Other Fixtures

A battle of the midfield Premier League legends will see Steven Gerrard's Villa take a point at Selhurst Park against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. 1-1

Norwich's winning run to end against an impressive Wolves team 1-2. Brighton to take advantage of Leeds naivety to get back to winning ways. 2-1

On Sunday, I fancy Brentford to beat Everton at home 3-2 and Burnley to add to Antonio Conte's woes by beating Spurs 2-1.

Leicester need a home win and should get it against Watford 2-0 and Manchester City will see off West Ham by the same scoreline 2-0.

