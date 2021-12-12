Premier League Fixtures - Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year: Where To Watch/Stream

Premier League Fixtures - Christmas And New Year Period: Where To Watch/Stream
As the Premier League comes towards it's busiest time of the season, LFCTR take a look at the matches that could be vital to both ends of the table and where you can see the story unfold.
Tuesday 14th December
Brentford v Manchester United 7.30pm BT Sport
Norwich City v Aston Villa 7.45pm BT Sport
Manchester City v Leeds United 8pm BT Sport
Wednesday 15th December
Brighton v Wolves 7.30pm BT Sport
Burnley v Watford 7.30pm BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Southampton 7.30pm BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham 8pm BT Sport
Thursday 16th December
Leicester City v Tottenham 7.30pm BT Sport
Cheslea v Everton 7.45pm BT Sport
Liverpool v Newcastle United 8pm BT Sport
Saturday 18th December
Manchester United v Brighton 12.30pm BT Sport
Aston Villa v Burnley 3pm
Southampton v Brentford 3pm
Watford v Crystal Palace 3pm
West Ham v Norwich City 3pm
Leeds United v Arsenal 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 19th December
Everton v Leicester City 12pm
Wolves v Chelsea 12.15pm
Newcastle United v Manchester City 2.15pm Sky Sports
Tottenham v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 26th December (Boxing Day)
Liverpool v Leeds United 12.30pm BT Sport
Wolves v Watford 12.30pm
Burnley v Everton 3pm
Manchester City v Leicester City 3pm
Norwich City v Arsenal 3pm
Tottenham v Crystal Palace 3pm
West Ham v Southampton 3pm
Aston Villa v Chelsea 5.30pm Sky Sports
Brighton v Brentford 8pm Sky Sports
Monday 27th December
Newcastle United v Manchester United 8pm Sky Sports
Tuesday 28th December
Arsenal v Wolves 12.30pm Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Norwich City 3pm Amazon Prime
Southampton v Tottenham 3pm Amazon Prime
Watford v West Ham 3pm Amazon Prime
Leeds United v Aston Villa 5.30pm Amazon Prime
Leicester City v Liverpool 8pm Amazon Prime
Wednesday 29th December
Chelsea v Brighton 7.30pm Amazon Prime
Brentford v Manchester City 8.15pm Amazon Prime
Thursday 30th December
Everton v Newcastle United 7.30pm Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Burnley 8.15pm Amazon Prime
Saturday 1st January (New Years Day)
Arsenal v Manchester City 12.30pm BT Sport
Leicester City v Norwich City 3pm
Watford v Tottenham 3pm
Crystal Palace v West Ham 5.30pm Sky Sports
Sunday 2nd January
Brentford v Aston Villa 2pm Sky Sports
Everton v Brighton 2pm
Leeds United v Burnley 2pm
Southampton v Newcastle United 2pm
Chelsea v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports
Monday 3rd January
Manchester United v Wolves 5.30pm Sky Sports
