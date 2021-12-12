Premier League Fixtures - Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year: Where To Watch/Stream

Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Fixtures - Christmas And New Year Period: Where To Watch/Stream

Author:

As the Premier League comes towards it's busiest time of the season, LFCTR take a look at the matches that could be vital to both ends of the table and where you can see the story unfold.

Tuesday 14th December

Brentford v Manchester United 7.30pm BT Sport
Norwich City v Aston Villa 7.45pm BT Sport            
Manchester City v Leeds United 8pm BT Sport

Wednesday 15th December

Brighton v Wolves 7.30pm BT Sport
Burnley v Watford 7.30pm BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Southampton 7.30pm BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham 8pm BT Sport

Thursday 16th December 

Leicester City v Tottenham 7.30pm BT Sport
Cheslea v Everton 7.45pm BT Sport
Liverpool v Newcastle United 8pm BT Sport

Saturday 18th December

Manchester United v Brighton 12.30pm BT Sport
Aston Villa v Burnley 3pm
Southampton v Brentford 3pm
Watford v Crystal Palace 3pm
West Ham v Norwich City 3pm
Leeds United v Arsenal 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 19th December 

Everton v Leicester City 12pm
Wolves v Chelsea 12.15pm
Newcastle United v Manchester City 2.15pm Sky Sports
Tottenham v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 26th December (Boxing Day)

Liverpool v Leeds United 12.30pm BT Sport
Wolves v Watford 12.30pm
Burnley v Everton 3pm
Manchester City v Leicester City 3pm
Norwich City v Arsenal 3pm
Tottenham v Crystal Palace 3pm
West Ham v Southampton 3pm
Aston Villa v Chelsea 5.30pm Sky Sports
Brighton v Brentford 8pm Sky Sports

Monday 27th December

Newcastle United v Manchester United 8pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 28th December  

Arsenal v Wolves 12.30pm Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Norwich City 3pm Amazon Prime
Southampton v Tottenham 3pm  Amazon Prime
Watford v West Ham 3pm Amazon Prime
Leeds United v Aston Villa 5.30pm Amazon Prime
Leicester City v Liverpool 8pm Amazon Prime

Read More

Wednesday 29th December 

Chelsea v Brighton 7.30pm Amazon Prime
Brentford v Manchester City 8.15pm Amazon Prime

Thursday 30th December

Everton v Newcastle United 7.30pm Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Burnley 8.15pm Amazon Prime

Saturday 1st January (New Years Day)

Arsenal v Manchester City 12.30pm BT Sport
Leicester City v Norwich City 3pm
Watford v Tottenham 3pm
Crystal Palace v West Ham 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 2nd January

Brentford v Aston Villa 2pm Sky Sports
Everton v Brighton 2pm
Leeds United v Burnley 2pm
Southampton v Newcastle United 2pm
Chelsea v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 3rd January

Manchester United v Wolves 5.30pm Sky Sports

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Premier League Fixtures - Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year: Where To Watch/Stream

1 minute ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares' Hilarious Tweet After Aston Villa Victory

27 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Could Miss Crunch Chelsea Clash If AFCON Rescheduled

1 hour ago
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Watch: Two Goals For Leicester City Midfielder And Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy
News

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?

1 hour ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

'Under FSG?' Fans React To Whether Liverpool Should Sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

‘It’s Frightening Form!’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah’s Form With Liverpool

4 hours ago