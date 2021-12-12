Premier League Fixtures - Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year: Where To Watch/Stream

As the Premier League comes towards it's busiest time of the season, LFCTR take a look at the matches that could be vital to both ends of the table and where you can see the story unfold.

Tuesday 14th December

Brentford v Manchester United 7.30pm BT Sport

Norwich City v Aston Villa 7.45pm BT Sport

Manchester City v Leeds United 8pm BT Sport

Wednesday 15th December

Brighton v Wolves 7.30pm BT Sport

Burnley v Watford 7.30pm BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Southampton 7.30pm BT Sport

Arsenal v West Ham 8pm BT Sport

Thursday 16th December

Leicester City v Tottenham 7.30pm BT Sport

Cheslea v Everton 7.45pm BT Sport

Liverpool v Newcastle United 8pm BT Sport

Saturday 18th December

Manchester United v Brighton 12.30pm BT Sport

Aston Villa v Burnley 3pm

Southampton v Brentford 3pm

Watford v Crystal Palace 3pm

West Ham v Norwich City 3pm

Leeds United v Arsenal 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 19th December

Everton v Leicester City 12pm

Wolves v Chelsea 12.15pm

Newcastle United v Manchester City 2.15pm Sky Sports

Tottenham v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 26th December (Boxing Day)

Liverpool v Leeds United 12.30pm BT Sport

Wolves v Watford 12.30pm

Burnley v Everton 3pm

Manchester City v Leicester City 3pm

Norwich City v Arsenal 3pm

Tottenham v Crystal Palace 3pm

West Ham v Southampton 3pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea 5.30pm Sky Sports

Brighton v Brentford 8pm Sky Sports

Monday 27th December

Newcastle United v Manchester United 8pm Sky Sports

Tuesday 28th December

Arsenal v Wolves 12.30pm Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v Norwich City 3pm Amazon Prime

Southampton v Tottenham 3pm Amazon Prime

Watford v West Ham 3pm Amazon Prime

Leeds United v Aston Villa 5.30pm Amazon Prime

Leicester City v Liverpool 8pm Amazon Prime

Wednesday 29th December

Chelsea v Brighton 7.30pm Amazon Prime

Brentford v Manchester City 8.15pm Amazon Prime

Thursday 30th December

Everton v Newcastle United 7.30pm Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Burnley 8.15pm Amazon Prime

Saturday 1st January (New Years Day)

Arsenal v Manchester City 12.30pm BT Sport

Leicester City v Norwich City 3pm

Watford v Tottenham 3pm

Crystal Palace v West Ham 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 2nd January

Brentford v Aston Villa 2pm Sky Sports

Everton v Brighton 2pm

Leeds United v Burnley 2pm

Southampton v Newcastle United 2pm

Chelsea v Liverpool 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 3rd January

Manchester United v Wolves 5.30pm Sky Sports

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook