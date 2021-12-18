Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed: Premier League Postpone Aston Villa v Burnley Match Due To Covid Cases

Author:

The Premier League have postponed the match between Aston Villa and Burnley just three hours before kick off. Steven Gerrard's side were hoping to continue their fantastic form but will have to wait for another week at least.

Aston Villa v Burnley were only one of two matches left today in the Premier League, and now having being postponed, it leaves Leeds United v Arsenal left. 

Steven Gerrard

The new Omicron variant has disrupted English football this weekend as the majority of the matches have being postponed due to positive tests. With the matches coming thick and fast over the next few week, the debate will continue as the whether the league suspends or not.

The Premier League do need to make the decision and a lot sooner than they have with postponing games so close to kick off time. Giving the travelling Burnley fans only a three hours notice will not go down well. 

Next Weekend's Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool v Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton v Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

Read More

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley v Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

Confirmed: Premier League Postpone Aston Villa v Burnley Match Due To Covid Cases

just now
Antonio Conte
Match Coverage

Tottenham v Liverpool: Antonio Conte Looking Forward To Be Being Taught A Lesson By Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

37 minutes ago
Thiago
News

Watch: Best Goal Of Champions League Group Stages Revealed - Thiago? Lionel Messi? Robert Lewandowski?

1 hour ago
Thiago
Interviews

'I'm Never Happy' - Midfielder Thiago On Life At Liverpool

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation

2 hours ago
Ben Davies
News

'Out Of Our Control' - Sheffield United Concern Over Retaining Loan Pair Ben Davies Of Liverpool And Morgan Gibbs-White Of Wolves

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Interviews

'How Can I Change That?' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Diogo Jota

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
News

Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool Players Contracts Expiring Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

3 hours ago