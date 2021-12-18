Confirmed: Premier League Postpone Aston Villa v Burnley Match Due To Covid Cases

The Premier League have postponed the match between Aston Villa and Burnley just three hours before kick off. Steven Gerrard's side were hoping to continue their fantastic form but will have to wait for another week at least.

Aston Villa v Burnley were only one of two matches left today in the Premier League, and now having being postponed, it leaves Leeds United v Arsenal left.

The new Omicron variant has disrupted English football this weekend as the majority of the matches have being postponed due to positive tests. With the matches coming thick and fast over the next few week, the debate will continue as the whether the league suspends or not.

The Premier League do need to make the decision and a lot sooner than they have with postponing games so close to kick off time. Giving the travelling Burnley fans only a three hours notice will not go down well.

Next Weekend's Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool v Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton v Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley v Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

