Premier League Preview: Chelsea Face An Optimistic Manchester United, Arsenal Looking To Bounce Back Against Eddie Howe's Newcastle And More

This weekends Premier League fixtures are the start of what is the busiest period of the season, as clubs look to start making their intentions known. Chelsea sit top of the league, but face a Manchester United that are looking to go in a different direction. Liverpool and Manchester City are not too far behind but have potential banana skins at home.

Chelsea v Manchester United

After the news of Ralf Rangnik possibly taking over at Manchester United this weekend, his soon to be club is taking on one of his students in the big match on Sunday.

Cheslea manager Thomas Tuchel is one manager that has learnt a lot from Rangnik and has gone onto be successful in his own right. Tuchel's Chelsea currently sit top of the league, but by the time they play Sunday afternoon, that lead maybe closed down.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled in what was meant to be a title challenging season. Following an embarrassing loss to Watford last week, Manchester United parted ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer. A week on and the club's future looks much more promising with news about Rangnik and having qualified in the Champions League.

This will be like a free shot for Manchester United this weekend and the players will be looking to make an impression to the onlooking German mastermind. However, Cheslea are the best team in the league right now and they will be looking to add to United's miserable league form.

Can Tuchel's men increase their lead at the top or will the Manchester United players show what they can do and get what would be a shock result?

Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal were humbled last week by Liverpool at Anfield. Having been on a brilliant run prior to last week's result, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back this weekend against a newly managed Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta's team have been criticised for their performances against the big teams, but this week they come up against struggling Newcastle. Arsenal will fancy their chances of getting over last week's heavy loss quite quickly.

Eddie Howe will take over the team for the first time this week, having testing positive for Covid-19 the week before. Despite the brilliant news of the takeover earlier on in the season, the Newcastle fans will be very unhappy with the season so far.

As much as the long-term future looks promising for the Northen club, the short-term future looks abysmal and will need sorting out before it starts to affect the long-term plan. They are currently bottom of the league and are well and truly in a relegation battle.

Can Arsenal bounce back quicker than a squash ball or will Eddie Howe be able to work his magic early and further humble the home fans.

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool need to start showing why they are usually so good at home. Having dropped 6 points at home already this season, Jurgen Klopp's men have another opportunity to add pressure to top of the league Chelsea by closing the gap to one point.

With a derby game midweek against Everton, Liverpool will want to win this one early and will want the opportunity to rest key players. The Christmas period can be relentless and with match after match, every chance Klopp gets to give his players a break, he will take it.

Southampton have had a mixed start to the season. Despite dominating last week's match against Norwich City, Southampton ended up losing, which pretty much sums up their season so far.

They have, in some games, been impressive yet come away with a poor result and others, have played poorly but yet got a result.

Liverpool should win this one comfortably, but will their mixed home form continue or will Southampton's mixed form continue?

Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City were impressive midweek against PSG and made a statement to the rest of Europe. This weekend, they could also make a statement in the league. They come against a very well drilled West Ham who have started the season brilliantly.

If City win this game, they go level on points at the top with Chelsea and with Chelsea playing Manchester United on Sunday, they can take over the torch in terms of being the favourites.

After impressively beating Liverpool the week before, West Ham followed it up with a disappointing loss away to Wolves last week. David Moyes will set up for the counter attack for their trip to Manchester City, which may work, against a City team that dominate but don't tend to score as much as they should.

West Ham will fancy their chances of a shock result, but will Man City's pressure be too much for them to handle or can Antonio and Bowen make their pace count?

Brighton v Leeds United

A battle between two brilliant tactical managers and should be an exciting game for the neutrals. Graham Potter has earnt so much respect in the league in the last two years with the way his Brighton team are able to play.

His opponent, Marcelo Bielsa is also known for his fantastic footballing tactics, but this season has seem to be found out. Leeds are struggling to get into any sort of decent form.

This match is set up to be one to watch, but could end up being one way traffic. Brighton usually dominate matches like this and with Leeds not being the best defensively, expect another match of dominance.

Leeds need to find their feet very soon or it will be too late and they will find themselves playing Championship football once again having taken so long to get back up.

Can Potter's men put on another dominating display or will it be the turning point for Leeds United in the season?

Norwich City v Wolves

Norwich City, last week got a huge, despite being outplayed most of the match. New manager Dean Smith will be hoping for three victories in a row for the Canaries.

Even though, they will still be in the relegation places by the end of the weekend, Norwich will want to carry on the momentum going into the Christmas period.

Wolves have been a funny side to watch this year. They were brilliant in all first three matches of the season, yet came out with 0 points. Since they have gathered a little bit of pace and look better.

Will Norwich be able to make it three wins on the bounce or will Wolves make headway into the European places?

Other Fixtures

Patrick Viera faces old nemesis in Steven Gerrard as Crystal Palace host Aston Villa. Can Stevie G make it two out of two?

Brentford come against Rafa Benitez's Everton in what is a mid-table clash. Will Rafa's men start to show improvements?

Burnley face an embarrassed Tottenham side after losing to NS Mura midweek. Can Antonio Conte turn this weak Spurs side into a feared side?

An under pressure Brendan Rodgers will be looking to show what his Leicester team can do as they come up against a Watford team that look rejuvenated under former Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri.

