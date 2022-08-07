The Premier League returned this weekend for the 124th season of top-flight football and both Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland scored on their league debuts for Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

Let's go for a breakdown of all the results from Matchday 1 in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 2022-23 Premier League season began at Selhurst Park when Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace played host to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. It was the visitors who ran out victorious through a first-half goal from Gabriel Martinelli from a set piece routine and then the second coming from an unfortunate own goal from Marc Guehi.

Gabriel Jesus was also impressive on his Arsenal debut after signing from Manchester City, as was Ukranian international Oleksandr Zinchenko, also signing from Manchester City this summer.

Fulham 2 Liverpool 2

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fulham returned to the top-flight with an impressive result against title-contenders Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side failed to show a fighting attitude after their FA Community Shield win over Manchester City and started poorly.

Goals in the second half from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool to a lucky point at Craven Cottage, with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice.

Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 0

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

One of the more surprising results of the weekend was newly-promoted Bournemouth getting a surprise 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Despite the heavy weight of expectation over Aston Villa after their transfer window which included the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla, it was Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore who scored the goals to give the Cherries their first win back in the Premier League.

Newcastle United 2 Nottingham Forest 0

IMAGO / PA Images

The richest club in the world started their campaign with a comfortable win over Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest, who played their first Premier League match since 1999, failed to impress against Eddie Howe's men. A thunderous first-half strike from Fabian Schar and a late flick from Callum Wilson ensured the three points for the Magpies.

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Southampton 1

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Conte's side are a bit of an enigma this season as to what to expect from them. Some see them as the side to finally challenge Manchester City and Liverpool, whilst some don't even have them finishing in the top four.

What is certain is that they got off to the perfect start in their Premier League season after beating Southampton 4-1 despite going down to an early James Ward-Prowse wonder goal of a half volley.

It was goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski, and an own goal from Mohammed Salisu that wrapped up the three points.

Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

IMAGO / News Images

Leeds United were one of the top spenders in the Premier League this summer and after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season, they certainly have a point to prove this season.

They started in the worst possible way after Daniel Podence struck to put the visitors ahead, but goals from Rodrigo and a late own goal from Rayan Ait-Nouri sealed a somewhat surprising opening day win for Jesse Marsch's side.

Everton 0 Chelsea 1

IMAGO / Action Plus

A spirited performance from a new-look Everton side, which included new signings Dwight McNeil, Nathan Patterson, and James Tarkowski in the starting eleven, but ultimately fell short to Chelsea.

The difference was a late first-half strike from Jorginho from the penalty spot after Abdoulaye Doucoure brought down Ben Chilwell. Thoughts are also with Ben Godfrey who suffered a horrific injury that will most likely see him miss the rest of the season.

Leicester City 2 Brentford 2

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Not much optimism from many for Leicester City this season and this was strengthened after they blew a two-goal lead to Brentford.

They led by a goal to nil at half-time through a Timothy Castagne header from a corner. Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall punished Brentford at the start of the second half by doubling the host's lead. Ivan Toney's close-range strike and a late curling effort from Josh Dasilva brought Brentford level. They hung on to claim a point at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

IMAGO / PA Images

Erik ten Haag's era at Old Trafford got off to the worst possible start after his side were victims to a Pascal Gross double at home.

Bizarre management from Ten Haag during the game which included three substitutions in the last few minutes when his side were trailing by a goal raised a few eyebrows. Perhaps someone forgot to tell him that pre-season was over.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the match, with the hosts starting the game without a recognised striker on the pitch. The goal they did score was a clumsy own goal from a corner, which saw Alexis Mac Allister turn into his own net.

West Ham United 0 Manchester City 2

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Manchester City's title defence got off to the perfect start at the London Stadium. It wasn't a very attractive first half display from Pep Guardiola's side, with the only shot on target being Erling Haaland's goal on Premier League debut from the penalty spot.

It was more of the same in the second half, with West Ham struggling to break down their opponents. It was one quick movement that saw Kevin De Bruyne slide a beautiful ball in behind for Erling Haaland to run onto and score, after opening his body up and tucking it away on his left foot.

So, the first weekend of Premier League football in the 2022-23 season has come to an end and has seen Tottenham Hotspur as the early front runners after they secured the largest win on opening weekend.

Something we hope we won't see too much of this season is that of Liverpool sitting 12th in the league, but that'll surely soon change.