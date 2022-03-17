Protester Ties Himself to Goalpost During Everton vs Newcastle United Game

A protester has tied his neck around the goalposts in protest during the Everton vs Newcastle United game at Goodison Park.

We expected to see some fireworks tonight on Merseyside but we did not expect to see someone get onto the pitch and successfully tie himself to the goalpost.

Just after the second half kicked off, a young man was seen with an orange shirt on protesting oil managed to tie his neck around the Everton goalpost.

Thankfully, the protester was removed successfully without being injured but while being dragged away by the Stewards, an Everton fan decided to come on the pitch and attack the protestor.

A similar situation nearly happened in the Arsenal vs Liverpool game yesterday but the staff at the ground staff managed to prevent a similar outcome.

The protester was on the pitch for around eight minutes in total, leading to a lengthy pause in play.

