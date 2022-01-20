Ralf Rangnick Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Who's Boss At Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick was questioned by Cristiano Ronaldo after subbing him in Manchester United's match against Brentford, which forced Rangnick to remind him who is boss.

Manchester United came away with all three points last night against Brentford, having dropped a 2-0 lead away to Aston Villa just a week before.

Following the draw against Steven Gerrard's men, Rangnick was slated for his lack of tactical changes when being in the lead. Despite having players such as Donny Van Der Beek on the bench, the German decided to keep other players on the pitch to see the game out.

This week however, the Manchester United manager learnt his lesson. Once again, the away side found themselves with a 2-0 advantage. Ralf Rangnick made the right changes in order to see the game over the line.

In the 71st minute of the match, Rangnick made two substitutions, one of which was bringing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for club captain Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United boss via the Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, revealed what the Portuguese forward said to him. Ralf Rangnick quickly put Ronaldo back in his place as he told him the substitution was for the benefit of the team.

"He (Ronaldo) said 'Why me, why did you take me off?'. I said I had to take the decision for the team, for the club. Maybe in a few years when he is a coach he will understand."

