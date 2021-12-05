Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Non-Liverpool: Confirmed Team News - McFred Start! Ralf Rangnik Picks Scott McTominay And Fred In His First Match As Manchester United Manager Against Crystal Palace

Author:

This afternoon's match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is the beginning of a new era for Manchester United as former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager. 

His first team sheet has been released, which sees Scott Mctominay and Fred to continue to start over Donny Van Der Beek in midfield. McFred were a very popular partnership under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and were targeted by Manchester United fans as the main reason for their failures.

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho also gets a start as he looks to be a key figure within this new era. Other noticeable starters are Harry Maguire and Viktor Lindelof still as a partnership and Diogo Dalot at right-back over Aaron Wan-Bassaka.

In an article which was posted earlier, the lack of faith in Wan-Bissaka is something that was expected under Rangnik, who likes his full-backs to be a threat in attack.

How will Rangnik's Manchester United get on today against Patrick Viera's men? Will his style start to show early or will we see the same boring Manchester United?

