RB Leipzig v Rangers: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Germany, US, India, Canada, Australia

Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku and Red Bull Leipzig host Rangers on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Christopher Nkunku

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (BST)

Germany

Kick-off is at  9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Friday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

Viewers in Germany can watch on RTL+ and Servus TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

