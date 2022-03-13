RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
After their sensational Champions League victory against PSG on Wednesday, Real Madrid travel to Mallorca on Monday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV.
For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+ and Movistar LaLiga.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, MTV India.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.
