RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

After their sensational Champions League victory against PSG on Wednesday, Real Madrid travel to Mallorca on Monday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+ and Movistar LaLiga.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, MTV India.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

