Report: Real Madrid Finally Get French Sensation As Signing Is Imminent

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are finally signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe after 10 years of the PSG star 'flirting' with the move. Liverpool and Manchester City set to miss out on his signature as the forward chooses his dream move.

Real Madrid's hopes of being back to their 'Galactico' best is beginning to shape up. With the likes of Vinicous Junior and Marco Asensio already at the club, the Spanish giants are starting to look to the future and building a dominant team once again.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The La Liga leaders have been heavily linked with huge moves for Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe. Once the most feared team in the world, Real Madrid are hoping to become 'that' side once again.

La Liga has failed to impact Europe in recent years, to the point of Barcelona not even making it past the Champions League group stages. Premier League sides alongside Bayern Munich and PSG have taken over from the usual suspects in Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to reports by PSG new outlet Le Parisien PSG, Carlo Ancelotti's side are putting money where their mouth is and look set to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The French forward's contract runs out with the Ligue 1 side in the summer, but can sign for a new club now. The signing is stataed to be imminent.

