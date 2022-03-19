Skip to main content
Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | El Clasico | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Gavi

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK time

Spain

Kick-off time: 21:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 15:00 ET

Pacific time:  12:00 PT

Central time: 14:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 1.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+ and Movistar Laliga 2.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

