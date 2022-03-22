Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League

Real Madrid host holders Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK time

Spain

Kick-off time: 21:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 16:00 ET

Pacific time: 13:00 PT

Central time: 15:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Viewers in Spain can watch the game on Movistar+ or DAZN.

In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.

For international viewers, the game is available on YouTube and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com MatchCentre.

