Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League
Real Madrid host holders Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 20:00 UK time
Spain
Kick-off time: 21:00 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 16:00 ET
Pacific time: 13:00 PT
Central time: 15:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Viewers in Spain can watch the game on Movistar+ or DAZN.
In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.
For international viewers, the game is available on YouTube and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com MatchCentre.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City
- International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
- 'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok