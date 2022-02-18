Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Deportivo Alavés in a La Liga clash on Saturday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

After drawing 0-0 with Villarreal last week, Carlo Ancelotti's team now only have a four point lead over Sevilla in second place.

Alavés are desperate for the three points as they sit in the relegation zone, four points from safety.

Santiago Bernabeu

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Read More

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.

Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar LaLiga, Movistar LaLiga 1 and Movistar+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Santiago Bernabeu
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

2 minutes ago
Jamie Webster
Articles

Watch: Jamie Webster Sings Liverpool's Diogo Jota Song At Melwood (With Lyrics)

10 hours ago
TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dijon, on February 29, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Transfers

Report: PSG's Kylian Mbappe 'More Impressed' By Liverpool Project Than Real Madrid

10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Worried Real Madrid Is A 'Step Back In His Career' Amid Liverpool Interest

10 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Footage Emerges Of Joel Matip & Jordan Henderson Celebrating Roberto Firmino's Opening Goal For Liverpool Against Inter

11 hours ago
Anfield The Kop
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Switch Transfer Focus From Serie A League Leader Franck Kessie To Ligue 1 Sensation Aurelien Tchouameni

13 hours ago
Sadio Mane Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Transfer Expert Makes Kylian Mbappe Claim & Updates On Rumoured Move Of Sadio Mane From Liverpool To Barcelona Or Real Madrid

14 hours ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Given Hope As Transfer Target Holds Off New Contract Talks

15 hours ago