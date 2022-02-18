Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain
Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Deportivo Alavés in a La Liga clash on Saturday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
After drawing 0-0 with Villarreal last week, Carlo Ancelotti's team now only have a four point lead over Sevilla in second place.
Alavés are desperate for the three points as they sit in the relegation zone, four points from safety.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Read More
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.
Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar LaLiga, Movistar LaLiga 1 and Movistar+.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.
