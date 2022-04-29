Real Madrid v Espanyol: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India & Australia
Champions League semi-finalists and possible final opponents for Liverpool, Real Madrid, are in La Liga action on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 3:15pm BST
Spain
Kick-off is at 4:15pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:15ET
Pacific time: 07:15PT
Central time: 09:15CT
India
Kick-off starts at 19:45 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:15 AEDT (Sunday)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.
For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga and Movistar LaLiga 1.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect and Kayo Sports.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Match Highlights | Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
- Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |