Real Madrid v Espanyol: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India & Australia

Champions League semi-finalists and possible final opponents for Liverpool, Real Madrid, are in La Liga action on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Santiago Bernabeu

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 3:15pm BST

Spain

Kick-off is at 4:15pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  10:15ET

Pacific time:  07:15PT

Central time: 09:15CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:45 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:15 AEDT (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga and Movistar LaLiga 1.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect and Kayo Sports.

