Real Madrid v Real Sociedad: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT
Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV.
For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+ and Movistar LaLiga.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, MTV India.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.
