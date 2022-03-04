Skip to main content
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Santiago Bernabeu

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT 

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET 

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+ and Movistar LaLiga.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, MTV India.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

