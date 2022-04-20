Skip to main content
Real Sociedad v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Gavi In Action

Liverpool target Gavi and Barcelona are in La Liga action on Thursday evening and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Gavi

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:30pm BST

Spain

Kick-off is at  9:30pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:30pm ET

Pacific time:  12:30pm PT

Central time: 2:30pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:00 IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:30 AEDT (Friday)

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV, Premier Sports 1, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Spain, the match can be seen on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga, and Movistar LaLiga 1.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, and MTV India.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.


