Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Congratulates Red Bull's Max Verstappen On Formula 1 Championship Win

Author:

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has congratulated his Dutch counterpart Max Verstappen on winning the Formula 1 Driver Championship.

If you don't watch Formula 1 then you have missed out on one of the greatest sporting moments ever.

A Formula 1 season filled of controversy between the two title contenders has ended with a controversial ending.

Max Verstappen

In the last race of the season in Saudi Arabia, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race and the Drivers Championship on the final lap of the F1 season.

After Williams' Nicholas Latifi crashed on lap 53, a safety car was deployed which gave Max one final hope to overtake Lewis Hamilton who was sitting in first.

After the FIA declared that lapped cars would stay behind the safety car, they changed their mind and let them pass.

Read More

Which lead to a final showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the final lap.

Max, who had pitted for soft tyres, surged towards Lewis' Mercedes and eventually took first place and the Drivers Championship.

Max Verstappen Red Bull

If you don't watch F1, this is the equivalent of the Manchester City and Sergio Aguero moment when they won their first Premier League title

One person who congratulated Max Verstappen straight after the game was Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

He said; 'WHAT A BOSS!' as soon as his fellow Dutchman won the Championship!

Congratulations to Max Verstappen and if you don't follow F1, you definitely should!

Max Verstappen
Non LFC

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Congratulates Red Bull's Max Verstappen On Formula 1 Championship Win

just now
Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy
News

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?

1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'We Were Focused on Getting the Three Points’ - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on Steven Gerrard’s Return to Anfield

3 hours ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
News

Where And When To Watch/Stream Around The World: UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea

3 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Interviews

Andy Robertson Discusses Premier League Title Race Between Liverpool, Manchester City & Chelsea

4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 1-0 Wolves Match Highlights | Premier League

5 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League - Cristiano Ronaldo Winner

5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa Match Highlights | Premier League

5 hours ago