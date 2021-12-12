Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Congratulates Red Bull's Max Verstappen On Formula 1 Championship Win

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has congratulated his Dutch counterpart Max Verstappen on winning the Formula 1 Driver Championship.

If you don't watch Formula 1 then you have missed out on one of the greatest sporting moments ever.

A Formula 1 season filled of controversy between the two title contenders has ended with a controversial ending.

IMAGO / ANP

In the last race of the season in Saudi Arabia, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race and the Drivers Championship on the final lap of the F1 season.

After Williams' Nicholas Latifi crashed on lap 53, a safety car was deployed which gave Max one final hope to overtake Lewis Hamilton who was sitting in first.

After the FIA declared that lapped cars would stay behind the safety car, they changed their mind and let them pass.

Which lead to a final showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the final lap.

Max, who had pitted for soft tyres, surged towards Lewis' Mercedes and eventually took first place and the Drivers Championship.

IMAGO / ANP

If you don't watch F1, this is the equivalent of the Manchester City and Sergio Aguero moment when they won their first Premier League title

One person who congratulated Max Verstappen straight after the game was Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

He said; 'WHAT A BOSS!' as soon as his fellow Dutchman won the Championship!

Congratulations to Max Verstappen and if you don't follow F1, you definitely should!