Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Bayern Munich travel to Austria on Wednesday to take on Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League encounter and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on FuboTV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

