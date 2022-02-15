Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Bayern Munich travel to Austria on Wednesday to take on Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League encounter and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on FuboTV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be be streamed via the SonyLIV app.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
