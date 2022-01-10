Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Arsenal Willing To 'Break The Bank' For Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are looking to sign Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, according to reports.

The striker has been linked to half of Europe's elite clubs, and Mikel Arteta wants to ensure he comes to North London by throwing a large sum at La Viola.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in 19 Serie A matches this season, after bagging 21 goals in 34 matches last season.

Previous reports have stated Vlahovic wouldn't be keen on a move to Arsenal as he believes he could aim higher, but Arteta received major backing last summer and they are ready to move again if they can get it done this month knowing the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Newcastle and a host of other European clubs are watching closely.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Arsenal may be forced to enter negotiations earlier after their shock FA Cup exit to Championship Nottingham Forest.

Author Verdict

Read More

For Arsenal, landing Vlahovic would be an exceptional coup. But I just cannot see him taking what could be seen as a sideward step.

He has been quoted before as wanting a move to Juventus - and I would expect that to happen in the summer as the Old Lady look to strengthen for another Serie A title charge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his goal during a serie A football match between Fiorentina and FC Juventus
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Willing To 'Break The Bank' For Dusan Vlahovic

1 minute ago
Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'I Liked Taki A Lot When He Came On' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Takumi Minamino Returning From Injury

31 minutes ago
Enter caption
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United 'Keen' On Liverpool Target Denis Zakaria - Ralf Rangnick Eager For Midfield Reinforcement

35 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

‘Unbelievable’ - John Achterberg Has Praised Caoimhin Kelleher and Tips Him to Be Liverpool’s Number One Keeper

59 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

'Only Real Positive Case Was Trent-Alexander Arnold' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Covid-19 Outbreak At Liverpool

1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is A Gentleman' - Shrewsbury Boss On Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Could Sign for Barcelona After Asking Agent to Find Him a New Club

1 hour ago
Thiago
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara Injury Update After Liverpool See Off Shrewsbury

1 hour ago