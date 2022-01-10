Report: Arsenal Willing To 'Break The Bank' For Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are looking to sign Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, according to reports.

The striker has been linked to half of Europe's elite clubs, and Mikel Arteta wants to ensure he comes to North London by throwing a large sum at La Viola.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals in 19 Serie A matches this season, after bagging 21 goals in 34 matches last season.

Previous reports have stated Vlahovic wouldn't be keen on a move to Arsenal as he believes he could aim higher, but Arteta received major backing last summer and they are ready to move again if they can get it done this month knowing the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Newcastle and a host of other European clubs are watching closely.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Arsenal may be forced to enter negotiations earlier after their shock FA Cup exit to Championship Nottingham Forest.

Author Verdict

For Arsenal, landing Vlahovic would be an exceptional coup. But I just cannot see him taking what could be seen as a sideward step.

He has been quoted before as wanting a move to Juventus - and I would expect that to happen in the summer as the Old Lady look to strengthen for another Serie A title charge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook