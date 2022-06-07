Report: Cardiff City Set Sights On Gareth Bale And Aaron Ramsey

Cardiff City are stepping up their efforts to bring Wales captain Gareth Bale back to South Wales, according to BBC Sport.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after departing from Real Madrid, with sixteen trophies after nine successful years with the club.

Bale was an unused substitute in Los Blanco's recent Champions League win against Liverpool.

Now in the latter stage of his career, Bale's full focus will now be on the World Cup in November, following Wales' 1-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday.

Cardiff seems like the perfect destination for the Welshman, with it being said he would be willing to take a significant pay cut to make the move.

Bale was on £600k per week at Real Madrid.

A Premier League move could still be on the cards, although according to Matt Law from the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to re-sign Wales' number eleven.

It is not only Bale that has been rumoured to join the Bluebirds, with international teammate Aaron Ramsey also set to be offered a contract.

However, a deal for the Juventus playmaker would not be as simple, as he still has a year remaining on his contract in Italy.

Ramsey spent last season out on loan at Rangers and like Bale, is prioritising being fit and ready for the World Cup, where Wales will meet old foes England, as well as US and Iran.

The 31-year-old started his career in the Welsh capital, before making an eventual move to Arsenal, where he spent eleven years.

Could it be one last dance at Cardiff for the duo before expected retirement?

