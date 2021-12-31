Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Agent Jorge Mendes Responds To Manchester United Exit Rumours, Barcelona Linked

The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to rumours that his player wants to leave Manchester United according to a report.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Ronaldo was unhappy and had even contacted Barcelona manager Xavi to offer them his services.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano however, agent Jorge Mendes has denied these rumours in an interview with Sky Sport.

Mendes has suggested his client is very happy at Manchester United and he expects him to have a 'great season' at Old Trafford.

The 36 year old was on target in United's 3-1 home victory against Burnley on Thursday and these comments appear to put an end to the speculation that he could move on.

'Jorge Mendes: “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure”, he told Sky Sport. #MUFC'

