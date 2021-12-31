Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Agent Jorge Mendes Responds To Manchester United Exit Rumours, Barcelona Linked

Author:

The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to rumours that his player wants to leave Manchester United according to a report.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Ronaldo was unhappy and had even contacted Barcelona manager Xavi to offer them his services.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano however, agent Jorge Mendes has denied these rumours in an interview with Sky Sport.

Mendes has suggested his client is very happy at Manchester United and he expects him to have a 'great season' at Old Trafford.

Read More

The 36 year old was on target in United's 3-1 home victory against Burnley on Thursday and these comments appear to put an end to the speculation that he could move on.

'Jorge Mendes: “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure”, he told Sky Sport. #MUFC'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Agent Jorge Mendes Responds To Manchester United Exit Rumours, Barcelona Linked

3 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

25 minutes ago
Reece James
News

Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game

12 hours ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Articles

Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition

13 hours ago
Thiago
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

14 hours ago
IMAGO / Sportimage
Non LFC

Watch: Fine Individual Aaron Lennon Goal Gives Burnley A Lifeline Against Manchester United

14 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Audacious Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Makes It Manchester United 3-0 Burnley

14 hours ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Burnley

14 hours ago