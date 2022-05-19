Skip to main content
Report: Former Liverpool boss on the toughest side he has faced in the Premier League

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers reveals that Chelsea is the toughest team that his side has faced this season.

Despite Liverpool and Manchester City sitting in first and second position my a long way in the league.

Rodgers' Foxes were defeated 3-0 by Thomas Tuchel's side at the beginning of the season, and will face off once more when they meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
As per the Liverpool Echo, Rodgers said: "I would go as far as to say Chelsea are the best team we have played this season. When we played them early on in the season, they were at the top of their game. I thought they were outstanding.

"They've got an outstanding manager who has done a fantastic job since he's been there. They've got a group of really good players, top, top talents.”

