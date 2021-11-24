Report: Liverpool Rivals Chelsea Dealt Huge Blow As Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For The Season

Premier League leaders and Liverpool's rivals Chelsea have been dealt a blow with reports that left-back Ben Chilwell could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Blues and Chilwell have been in great form since winning the European Cup and currently top the Premier League.

They have also navigated their way into the last 16 of the Champions League as they attempt to retain their trophy.

Chilwell hobbled off with a nasty looking injury in the 71st minute of Chelsea's 4-0 win at home to Juventus.

According to a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph the scans suggest that surgery on a cruciate ligament issue could be needed but the club are willing to delay in case it starts to heal naturally.

'UPDATE: Ben Chilwell set to miss at least the rest of the year with suspected ACL damage. Chelsea prepared to delay a final decision on whether he can play again this season until the New Year. Story and details here: #cfc'

This is a big blow to Chelsea as the 24 year old was in terrific form. It remains to be seen if the player is ruled out for the season if Thomas Tuchel decides to dip into the transfer market.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are likely to deputise for Chilwell in the meantime.

