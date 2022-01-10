Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United 'Keen' On Liverpool Target Denis Zakaria - Ralf Rangnick Eager For Midfield Reinforcement

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is subject of interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

The Swiss international is out of contract in the summer, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is optimistic of landing him in a cut-price deal this January.

He has been targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Italian journalist Gianluca Longari confirmed the speculation, with United desperate for more depth in that position.

It would surely make sense for United to prioritise strengthening in that area of the pitch after failing to do so this season, but the club might also struggle to attract players of this calibre if they’re not in the Champions League next season, which is currently by no means certain.

Author Verdict

Both sides are desperate for midfield addition, but I think the need is more urgent for the Red Devils.

He would be a guaranteed starter there, whereas at Liverpool he would be a squad option.

