Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

According to a report Manchester United have reached agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on an interim basis.

The report comes from Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein of The Athletic and claims Rangnick has agreed to an initial six month contract with a further two years in a consultancy role.

The 63 year old is currently employed by Lokomotiv Moscow and will now look to leave that role to take up the position at Old Trafford.

The report claims that due to work permit issues, Rangnick will not be in place in time to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road which saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

That was the final straw for the Manchester United board who had also seen their team convincingly beaten by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

United announced they would be looking to put in place an interim manager until the end of the season and it now seems Rangnick is their choice.

A number of candidates have been linked with the job on a permanent basis including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Unai Emery.

