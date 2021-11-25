Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

Author:

According to a report Manchester United have reached agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on an interim basis.

The report comes from Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein of The Athletic and claims Rangnick has agreed to an initial six month contract with a further two years in a consultancy role.

Ralf Rangnick

The 63 year old is currently employed by Lokomotiv Moscow and will now look to leave that role to take up the position at Old Trafford.

The report claims that due to work permit issues, Rangnick will not be in place in time to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road which saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

Read More

That was the final straw for the Manchester United board who had also seen their team convincingly beaten by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

United announced they would be looking to put in place an interim manager until the end of the season and it now seems Rangnick is their choice.

A number of candidates have been linked with the job on a permanent basis including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Unai Emery.

More to follow...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager

12 minutes ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Key Player Stats

26 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Transfer Stance On USMNT Player Christian Pulisic After Liverpool And Barcelona Interest

2 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
Non LFC

Report: Reliable Journalist Update On Next Manchester United Manager - Zidane, Pochettino, Ragnick, Emery, Mancini, Rodgers, Lopetegui

4 hours ago
adama-traore-goal-vs-man-city
Transfers

Report: Wolves To Sell Cut-Price Adama Traore To Liverpool To Raise Funds For Other Reds Target

4 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Tyler Morton
Match Coverage

‘Tyler Busquets’ - Fans React To Tyler Morton’s Performance For Liverpool Against Porto

4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfield Target In Contract Stand-Off With Fulham

5 hours ago
Thiago
Articles

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?

5 hours ago